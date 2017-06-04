London Terror Attack: 6 dead, 48 injured in vehicle and stabbing incidents

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge last night, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

“The guy with the knife was killing two people”.

London has once again been hit by terror after sevenpeople were killed and more than 40 injured when three knife-wielding men attacked a restaurant after mowing down crowds with a van in what London police believe was a terrorist attack in the British capital.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police said: “At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police”.

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed”.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

Earlier Ms May said the incident was a suspected terror attack.

Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed seven people and injured more than 48 others.

It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May.

The attacks began just after 10pm (BST) when a van sped towards pedestrians at 50mph on the landmark bridge, scattering people across the road, leaving many injured.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

Police said the three attackers were shot by a police armed response team within eight minutes of receiving the first call at 10:08 pm (2108 GMT).

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

“I started to see dozens of people running away, clearly distraught”.

"All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom", she said.

Three suspects were shot dead by the police. “It’s clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary and I pay tribute to all of them”.

About two hours after the first reports of an incident, television images showed people walking away from the London Bridge area with their hands on their heads.

The Cobra meeting will hear experts’ assessment of whether the UK’s terror threat level should be returned to “critical” – meaning further attacks could be imminent.

Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in an attack.

BTP said extra police would be patrolling stations in London and the South East in the wake of the attacks, with armed officers at stations.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events.”. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

“But these people have chosen to abandon their faith and made a decision to go out and commit a horrific attack on innocent people which just goes to show the difference between us and them”.

“We would ask the public to remain calm, vigilant and alert, and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police on 0800 789 321″.