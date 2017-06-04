London terror attack kills six

Financial services firms in and around the City say it will be “business as usual” when staff return to work tomorrow morning, after terror attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market left seven dead and nearly 50 injured. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

Police officers with riot shields on Borough High Street, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge and reports of stabbings in Borough Market.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports.

Prime Minister Theresa May had called the snap election in a bid to bolster her party’s strength in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them. His injuries were not life threatening, police said. At 4 a.m. BST (11 p.m. ET) London Metropolitan Police confirmed that six people had died, and that police had shot three attackers dead.

The latest terror attack, just four days before the general election on June 8, comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, targeted a Manchester concert on May 22, killing 22 people.

On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the victims. London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”. After one of the men was shot, Sciotto captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters.

Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

Hundreds of people were sent into panic as they were advised by police to “run, tell, hide” – the standard Met Police anti-terror advice – as the attackers stabbed people indiscriminately on the streets and in bars and restaurants.

“Our own security teams were alerted to the incident as it unfolded and our London offices were closed as part of security procedures”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events”. Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh temples were open to provide food and shelter for those affected.

It is the third terrorist attack in the UK this year, with the last attack in London in March when terrorsuspect Khalid Masood rammed a auto into pedestrians near the UK Parliament, killing five people, including a police officer on guard being stabbed before being shot dead. “I could see it hitting people”. “And then there were nearly hundreds of people coming inside”. The Manchester attack stopped election campaigning for three days as troops were deployed to the streets and the UK’s terror threat level was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack was “imminent”.