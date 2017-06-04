London terror attack: people are evacuated from the London Bridge

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests, which were later found to be fake.

All three of last night’s attackers had been shot dead within eight minutes of police receiving the first 999 call about the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travelling at about 50mph strike people walking along the pavement.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes Saturday, starting when a van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running. It was a rampage really”. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, the 31-year-old said.

After the attack police evacuated numerous survivors from Borough Market to Liverpool Street where they took witness statements and kept witnesses inside until Sunday morning.

But quick-thinking staff at the restaurant ushered diners inside, shielding them from the chaos.

London Ambulance Service said they had taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals, and treated a number of people at the scene with less serious injuries.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

He added officers were treating the incident as terrorism and additional police would be deployed in the capital.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

He said he managed to get near one attacker “and I hit him around the head” with a bread basket. “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism“, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

British Prime Minister May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee later on Sunday.

As dawn broke over the capital, a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off. Police told people to avoid the area, leaving tourists and revelers struggling to get home.

She said that if an increase in jail sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently minor ones, were needed, then it would be done.

The sequence of attacks has at times overshadowed the election. Then they went on the Wheat Sheaf (pub). Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values. “Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would… but when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process. We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) moved the terror threat up to critical following the Manchester Arena attack, triggering heightened security measures including the deployment of military personnel to support police under Operation Temperer. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

Third, while we need to deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online, we must not forget about the safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world.

As for guaranteeing the security of Thursday’s general election, the truth is that there simply are not enough police to protect every one of the 50,000 or more sites across the United Kingdom that will serve as polling stations from 7am to 10pm on the day.

“There were plainclothes officers, people off duty who were there helping the injured as well as tackling the terrorists”.

“That is what Ukip will be doing today and beyond”. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.