London terror attack: Police accidentally shot member of the public during response

U.S. President Donald Trump says the world needs to stop being “politically correct” in fighting terrorism and used the deadly London attack to renew his call for courts to authorize his ban on travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said. Three men drove a van directly into pedestrians on the London Bridge, and then attacked people with knives at Borough Market – a lively area filled with restaurant and pubs. In addition to saying they should remain calm and vigilant, he said, “You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers, uniformed officers”.

A Canadian national is the first person to be confirmed dead in the London Bridge terror attack that also saw an Australian waitress slashed across the throat from behind as she enjoyed a post-work drink.

Twelve people were arrested Sunday in the East London community of Barking by counterterrorism police units, police said. More homes in the area were being searched. Speaking outside Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

“As the officers confronted a terrorist, a member of the public also suffered a gunshot wound”, he said, adding: “Although the injuries are not critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention”. 36 victims were still being treated in London hospitals Sunday, with 21 in a critical condition.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “appalled and furious that these twisted and cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted innocent Londoners” and tourists. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

The Met had urged people in the affected areas to get to safer areas away from the scenes.

Trump said the USA will do whatever it can to help London and Britain combat terrorism. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. “I saw about three people running to the market and there were about five people on the floor”.

Neighbors at the site of one major raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs. Some of the wounded pleaded for help, Ansah said. “It could have happened to me too”. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Britain has weathered two other terror attacks in recent months. In March, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.

Officers are treating the attacks as terrorism and additional police are being deployed in the capital.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by United States singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security Sunday night in Manchester. “We also send our support to our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police, City of London Police, British Transport Police and all the emergency services that responded last night”.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va.