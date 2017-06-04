London terror attack: Police raid building in East Ham

At least six people were killed and several others injured today in two terror attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects.

Witness Mark Roberts said he saw a van speed across London Bridge toward the underground station before it suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

It comes after a total of 12 people are being held by police after early morning raids on flats in Barking in connection with last night’s attack on London Bridge.

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing. He said he saw someone jump into the water in fear. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

One of the attackers was also wearing an Arsenal shirt. He said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a potential act of terrorism and the Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”.

A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London. The injuries to that person were not believed to be critical, he said. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics.

Seven people died in the attack. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

A woman was also arrested during the raid but later released, according to the broadcaster.

Bartender Alex Martinez said he hid in a garbage bin for a half hour when a man stormed the restaurant where he worked, which was almost full.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said. “He’s one of our neighbours”.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said. He has two young kids.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

It described the Manchester nail bombing, which killed 22 and injured over 100 people leaving an Ariana Grande concert, as serving a “lesson” to the leaders of the “Crusader countries”. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security Sunday night in Manchester.

ISIS has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but the terror group’s weekly Al Naba mag contained an article praising last month’s attack on the Manchester Arena. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

Medics treated people lying injured on the ground near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

“It was really scary”, he said. Among them was a British Transport Police officer hospitalized in stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Witnesses described how passersby threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said.