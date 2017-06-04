London Terror Attack: Seven dead; 48 hurt; three suspects killed

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

An on-duty British Transport Police officer received “serious injuries” including head, face and leg wounds, as he responded to calls for help from the public, Scotland Yard said.

The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes. They said the canisters appeared to be created to look like suicide bombs, but did not contain a viable explosive.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

An attack on Westminster Bridge in March left five people dead, and a bomb attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert two weeks ago killed 22. It is near the Shard, one of London’s tallest skyscrapers and one if its most popular tourist destinations.

The attacks were considered by the Metropolitan Police force as “terrorist incidents”.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the crisis response committee COBRA on Sunday morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer U.S. help to Britain, while Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in a telegram to May. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

“The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market“.

“Some were injured about 50 meters behind the van, some were injured about ten meters from where the van stopped”. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, said the 31-year-old, his white top covered in blood.

The driver, who declined to give his name, said the three attackers were stabbing people “randomly” with “long blades”. Some media reports said police were seeking another attacker.

Here are some of the heroes of the London Bridge attack. “I froze beacause I didn’t know what to do”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. People went to her aid. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running.

“Next thing, I saw three Muslim guys with knives, they started stabbing this girl”.

Another man was seen lying on the ground a short distance away in the photograph.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said.

The men just looked at the people in the restaurant and Applebee said he didn’t know what to do.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people. I tried to throw a bike at them.

Dozens of people wait by the police cut-off areas in a confused state trying to work out how to get home or to work.

“People were leaving their shoes on the floor, leaving their bags”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also praised the police and emergency services and called the attack “brutal and shocking”.

The terrorists are not connected in their networks but they were “bound together by the single ideology of Islamist extremism which preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there would be “additional police and officers deployed across the capital” in the forthcoming days.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition.

Sri Lanka Cricket also assured fans that their team, who lost to South Africa at the Oval on Saturday night, was safe.

“Acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community”, he added. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.

She tweeted: “Praying for London“. London Transport Police said that the London Bridge station is closed off.

After ramming the vehicle into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death.