London terror attack: Six dead, 20 injured

May confirmed that 48 people were being treated in hospitals across London any many had life-threatening injuries.

Police said a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and suspects left the vehicle and headed to the nearby Borough Market where a number of people were stabbed.

London resident Dee, 26, told AFP: “There was a man with a knife, he was running, he came down the stairs and went to a bar”.

“It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people”. Guy’s Hospital, which is located next to London Bridge station, is on lockdown to keep patients, relatives and staff safe.

In another incident, stabbings were reported at a restaurant in Borough Market, located not too far from London Bridge. Jumping out of the van, the armed attackers then stabbed civilians.

“We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said.

At least six people were killed and the three suspected attackers were shot dead after a terror incident in London, Britain’s Metropolitan Police said early Sunday.

They were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes.

Additional reports are coming in sporadically from witnesses at the scene. It said the blasts were believed to be controlled explosions carried out by police.

” A Reuters reporter nearby said he heard loud bangs afterwards that may have been controlled explosions”.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “Attacks in London are shocking and anguishing”.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”, Jones said.

“All the emergency services, all the first responders are owed a debt of gratitude by London and I thank them for all the work they do day in day out”.

“Our thoughts are with all those who are caught up in this tragic event”.

May will chair a meeting of the government emergency response committee on Sunday, Downing Street officials say. Its unknown what incident occurred in Vauxhall, and if the three are related.

The distance between the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Who is behind the attack? He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. This is the third terror attack in United Kingdom since March. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. “I saw at least one man stabbed in the chest about five times”.

President Donald Trump has called for vigilance and what he termed “extra level of safety” following the multiple terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night.