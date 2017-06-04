London Terror Attack: Six dead; 48 hurt; Three suspects killed

Britain’s terror threat was recently lowered from “critical”, which had been put in place after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last month in Manchester.

At around 10 p.m., a van veered off the road on the iconic London Bridge crossing the River Thames, colliding with pedestrians and sending bystanders fleeing.

Police say the attackers drove a van across London Bridge around 10pm, swerving into pedestrians, before crashing the vehicle into a traffic light and leaping out and stabbing passersby.

A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge before moving to Borough Market where three suspects got out and stabbed people.

Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have indicated global support after attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market killed at least six people.

British authorities are investigating the third major terror attack in the United Kingdom in under three months. Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Ops, Mark Rowley, said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests which upon further investigation appeared to be fake.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves. “We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said.

Londoners responded to the shocking scenes with generosity and compassion by opening their homes and offering up food and shelter to those caught up in the attack.

Three attackers were shot dead by police, who believe there were no more of them, the Telegraph reported, citing police officials.

London Ambulance Service said 48 people have been taken to five hospitals.

“I got people to start evacuating inside from our little garden that we have. and got people to come in to the bar and to go into toilets, hide under tables and hide in our cellar where we keep all our stock”, Lamas said.

Three men then left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people in Borough Market, south of the bridge, an area known for its restaurants and bars.

“Any Indians injured/affected during the London Bridge “major incident” and at Borough Market may reach off-office hours Public Response Unit”.

He added: “I know it’s a silly thing to do but I was just trying to save people’s lives”.

Metropolitan Police‏ confirmed that they were dealing with an incident on the famous landmark on their Twitter feed.

President Donald Trump used the occasion to send a reminder about the importance of enforcement of his executive order to restrict the travel of Muslims to the United States.