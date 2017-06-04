London terror attack timeline: 8 minutes of fear and mayhem

His comments came after terrorists mowed pedestrians down on London Bridge before stabbing people at Borough Market, leaving seven dead and injuring scores more.

British police said they rushed to the historic bridge shortly after 10 p.m. Moments later, London police said officers were responding to reported stabbings at Borough Market, a busy area filled with bars and restaurants, where there were also reports of shots having been fired. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”.

Ms Hedge was among scores of people hurt when a trio of extremists in a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before proceeding to the nearby Borough Market on foot, stabbing and slashing anyone in their path. The three attackers were shot and killed by police.

LONDON: Police made 12 arrests in east London on Sunday in connection with an attack on Saturday night in which seven people died and 48 were injured, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

“I saw a man in red with quite a large blade, I don’t know the measurement, I guess maybe 10 inches”.

The debate was postponed in May following the Manchester attack, as a mark of respect.

Khan said he was “appalled and furious” at the attacks, but said he believes London is one of the safest cities in the world.

One woman, who was in Black and Blue restaurant, said: “We just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”.

Tara Milan told The Telegraph four men were detained in the flats but one man tried to escape armed police.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed about the situations in London, officials say.

The president also retweeted a message from the Drudge Report, a right-wing viral website, about “fears of a new terror attack” roughly two hours before London authorities formally attributed the incidents to terror.

Witnesses in the Wheatsheaf pub near London bridge said they saw anti-terror cops open fire and were caught in a hail of bullets.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the “abominable and cowardly” attack and said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned”. The 25-year-old said that at first, “it didn’t look too unsafe”.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said.

“Using an unconfirmed attack in another country to push for the travel ban”.

Video broadcast on British TV showed a man on the ground who appeared to have canisters strapped to him. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“We would ask the public to remain calm, vigilant and alert, and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police on 0800 789 321″.

“They were trying to get in the pub but the doors were locked”.