London Terror Attack: What do we know about the perpetrators?

“The investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London is progressing rapidly as the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) continue to piece together exactly what occurred”, police said in a statement, adding that “a number of addresses” in Barking continue to be searched and statements were still being taken from hundred of witnesses.

Three assailants had smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives, leaving seven dead in the third deadly terror attack in Britain since March.

“They hit the emergency alarm”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

The 25-year-old said that at first, “it didn’t look too unsafe”.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the perpetrators of the attack to protect themselves. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017.

Trump later called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences. The White House said he had been briefed on the incidents by his national security team.

Damien Pettit, who lives in the same block in east London, told Sky News a photo of one of the alleged attackers looked like a man who had lived in the block for three years, though he couldn’t be sure. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going toward London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running”.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market.

While we understand that the public will clearly be appalled by these events, I would urge each and every member of our communities to remain united against extremism and hate.

Boats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists. He said a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.