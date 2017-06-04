London terror attacks: Kiwi in induced coma after stabbing

“We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area”, it said.

Police said the officer was on duty at the time of the attacks and was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities were dealing with a “terrible incident” and London’s Metropolitan Police Service said incidents at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market were being treated as terrorism.

At 22:08hrs yesterday evening we began to receive reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. “We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured“, he tweeted.

Trump tweeted “we are with you” and said the United States would do whatever was needed to help.

Shootings and stabbings were reported at commercial district Borough Market on Saturday, shortly after a van traveling 50 miles per hour boarded the pedestrians sidewalk and mowed down at least 20 people prior.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said.

They also came just days before Britain goes to the polls for a general election on Thursday. “I’m a passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote and we recognise actually that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy”, he said. We need the courts t.

MARTIN: In a minute, I’m going to ask you to tell us about the area, about central London, for people who aren’t familiar with it.

London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the incidents.

The three suspects were shot by armed police within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency services. “All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, Nauert said.

“I saw through my window the police circling the area and I think they arrested a man at the alley in front of my house”, she said adding that police have cordoned the area with tapes ‘everywhere”. The news channel CNN, citing a local witness, reported that two men should have entered a restaurant in Borough Market and have attacked two restaurant guests with knives. “And then there was a man with a knife, he was running”, said Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name.

“I’d like to repeat our request for Londoners to avouid the London Bridge and Borough Market area”.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.

Mark Rowley, Britain’s top anti-terrorism officer, said a comprehensive terror investigation is underway.

A transport police officer was “seriously injured” during the attack.

Najib expressed shock and disgust over the heinous act, which took place nearly two weeks after a suicide bomb explosion at a concert in Manchester which killed 22 people.

Twenty-five-year-old Will Orton, who was at a nearby pub, told BBC “lots of people came running inside”.

On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured when the attacker, Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena’s foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by USA singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.