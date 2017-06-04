London terror attacks: multiple casualties at London Bridge and Borough Market

Soon after May’s address, police raided a flat in east London used by one of the three attackers who killed seven, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Police officers pursued and shot dead three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call, authorities said.

“People will see enhanced high visibility patrols at key locations across the counties as we continue to keep all policing under review across Surrey and Sussex to ensure the most appropriate security is in place to keep our communities safe”.

But Mrs May made clear she intends to take action on a range of levels in response to the recent spate of atrocities, also including the vehicle and knife murders of four people at Westminster in March and the killing of 22 by suicide bomb at the Manchester Arena last month.

Shortly before 10:10 yesterday evening, the Metropolitan Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017Trump’s tweets follow an attack late Saturday on and near the London Bridge that killed at least seven people and wounded nearly 50 others. She became the first incumbent British MP to be killed since 1990. In March, in a similar attack to Saturday’s, a man killed five people after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London.

One eyewitness, named only as Gerrard, told the BBC he saw a man with stab wounds on the floor, before then witnessing three men repeatedly stabbing a girl at Borough Market. Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded. The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Manchester.

“I could see a whole lot of police cars, they were quite loud and were driving quite quick and it was pretty obvious something had happened … then suddenly it was all over the news”, she said.

It all began when a white transit-style van speeding toward the London Bridge Tube station drove into people including foreigners enjoying a pleasant weather around 10 p.m., sending one man flying some 20 feet in the air.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Armed police also responded to a stabbing incident in the Vauxhall area, but it is now clear this was an unrelated incident of violent crime.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and will hold an emergency meeting with members of the government on Sunday.

Terrorists attacked two popular tourist attractions in London late Saturday night resulting in six casualities, British police said, the third time in under three months England has suffered a terrorist attack.

“At the same time, the number of recent attacks in the capital has made a lot of people anxious”.

This time round, U.K. Independence Party declined to halt its campaigning at all, saying it would be giving in to the terrorists to do so. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

The attack came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

Witness Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge as the assault developed. “Therefore, I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.