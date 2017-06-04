London terror attacks: What we know and don’t know

“We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”, the spokesman said.

In the aftermath of a terror attack in London Saturday night at London Bridge and Borough Market that’s left 6 people and 3 suspected attackers dead, world leaders are expressing their solidarity with the United Kingdom and reaffirming their commitment to battling terrorism.

Six people were killed and at least 48 injured after terrorists drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police counterterrorism head, early on June 4 said police believe there were just the three attackers but that the investigation is continuing into the “terrorist” act. It was 30 minutes before police came to escort them out. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she said.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party suspended national campaigning on Sunday for the upcoming election, a spokesman for May said following an attack in London which killed six people. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

“Any Indians injured/affected during the London Bridge “major incident” and at Borough Market may reach off-office hours Public Response Unit”.

Thames Valley Police chief constable Francis Habgood condemned the “horrific” attacks in London.

As they responded to the two incidents, police were then called to a third potential attack – reports of an “incident” in nearby Vauxhall, a residential area, which occurred just before 1 a.m. (8p ET).

The Cobra meeting will hear experts’ assessment of whether the UK’s terror threat level should be returned to “critical” – meaning further attacks could be imminent.

It is the third terrorist attack in the UK this year, with the last attack in London in March when terrorsuspect Khalid Masood rammed a vehicle into pedestrians near the UK Parliament, killing five people, including a police officer on guard being stabbed before being shot dead. Jeremy Corbyn, the Opposition Labour leader, tweeted on Sunday night: “Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London“. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. “My thoughts and prayers with everyone affected”.