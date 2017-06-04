Mr Rowley revealed that the white Renault van used to target pedestrians on London Bridge had been “recently hired” by one of the terrorists.

– London is a city on edge following an eight-minute terrorist rampage killed seven people and injured 48 more yesterday.

Key questions remain, including whether the attackers had support or were part of a larger network, and whether the attacks were coordinated. In response, she will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday. Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge towards London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds.

“Two men said ‘help me, ‘ they had gunshot or stab wounds on their backs and the blood was flowing”, Ansah said.

“Last night saw another appalling and tragic incident in London, something we hoped we would not see again”, Dick said.

Saturday night’s attack came just days ahead of the election. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area. They said people were fleeing the area in panic. About five minutes later, as he and diners took shelter in the restaurant, he heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

Guy’s Hospital, near London Bridge, was placed on lockdown “to keep patients, relatives and staff safe”, it said in a statement.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

The administration has tried that twice – the second attempt was narrower than the first, with the number of targeted countries down from seven to six – but was denied both times by courts.

The president’s attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan – they have clashed before – was specially egregious, based as it was on selective manipulation of the latter’s words.

Thirty-six victims are still in hospitals and 21 of them are in critical condition, the National Health Service said Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

“The three attackers were shot dead”. He turned and saw three men wearing belts or vests with packets around the belly.

The opposition Labour Party says it will also suspend campaigning until Sunday evening.

At another point in the news conference, Khan said he did not want the general elections Thursday postponed as a result of the attacks, and the threat level remained “severe”.

Khan, London’s mayor, praised the quick police response and asked Londoners to remain calm and vigilant.

But here is what the mayor had actually said: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

Heavily armed police officers responded to the bridge attack, and more officers rushed to investigate reports of stabbings at the market.