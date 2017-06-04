London twin terror attacks: 12 arrested; terrorist’s house raided

Washington, Jun 4 US President Donald Trump today slammed London’s Pakistani-origin mayor Sadiq Khan saying it was not the time to be “politically correct”, and touted his controversial Muslim travel ban in view of the London Bridge terror attacks that killed seven people and wounded almost 50.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain in the wake of an attack that killed seven people in a busy area of London. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. That’s because they used knives and a truck”.

Mr Chigbo, who spoke with the attacker on Saturday, said: “We were having a general conversation because I am in the process of moving house at the moment”.

He said: “If it is, I am completely shocked”.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement.

A third incident at Vauxhall, was, however said to be an isolated attack unconnected with the two other terror attacks. “I can tell you that we will be doing absolutely everything in our power to try to stop such horrendous attack as this”.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

Mrs May herself offered her “huge gratitude” to the emergency services as the incident unfolded, adding: “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

London’s transport authority said London Bridge railway station had been closed at the request of the police.

The European Jewish Congress expressed “horror and sadness” over the attack.

Hours earlier, the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves in pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

She said: “When I came out they were already taking some of the casualties away”.

“Our strength is the strength of our community to unity, that was shown in Manchester after the frightful event there and I am sure that it will be exactly the same in London“.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”, May said. “We will not let the terrorists win”.

“They will not change or break us, for our faith in our values and our way of living grows after each cowardly attack”.

“In my view, we responded extremely well.to this ghastly, ghastly incident”.

Ms Dick said police have “very good” resources and “extraordinarily highly-trained people” but attacks are hard to predict.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by United States pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

The first minister has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government’s resilience committee and has been briefed on what is now known about the attackers.