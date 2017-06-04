Londoners offer cups of tea to those affected by terror attack

British police arrested 12 people Sunday in connection with the attacks in London that left seven people dead, after raiding several addresses in Barking, a suburb to the east of the capital.

Witnesses have described seeing a speeding vehicle veer into crowds on London Bridge before multiple attackers stabbed scores of people in Borough Market. All three wee later shot dead by local police at the scene.

Islamic State earlier on Saturday sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another”.

Two attacks took place in London Saturday night, one at the London Bridge and another in the nearby Borough Market.

“The Mayor is busy working.to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack”, said Mr Khan’s spokesman.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

Britain raised its terror threat to the highest level of “critical” and deployed troops on the streets on May 23, a day after the Manchester suicide attack.

Grande, who visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital on Friday, found herself confronted with another terror attack.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the PSNI’s George Hamilton said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of London following this horrendous attack”.

She repeated calls for worldwide action to combat extremist content online, a message she took to the G7 leaders summit last week.

The twin terror attack in London was reported on late Saturday night.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU. God Bless the Brits!”

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

The men were wearing what appeared to be canisters attached to their bodies.

He told the station: “Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.