Londoners offer up their homes to strangers amid terror attack

THE Mayor of London has condemned the coordinated terror attacks on his city.

Seven people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

The Met said the bridge incident was reported at 10.08pm, as vehicle veered on and off the road, causing a number of injuries.

A short time later, police were called to reports of a stabbing incident at Borough Market.

– Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman.

Londoners responded to the shocking scenes with generosity and compassion by opening their homes and offering up food and shelter to those caught up in the attack.

“This attack is yet another cruel example of the new reality in which we live, the ever-present threat of murderous Islamist terrorists, intent to harm our communities, our way of life and the freedoms we hold dear”, Turnbull said.

The London ambulance service said 48 people had been taken to six hospitals across the city.

– 12.25am on Sunday – Both incidents were declared by the Metropolitan Police as terror attacks.

The first incident happened around 10pm (London time) when a speeding white van plough into pedestrians on London Bridge, hitting up to six people.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said just over four days before voting is due to begin in a June 8 national election.

“This is a fast moving investigation”, May said.

In a statement, the national carrier said customers who wish to cancel their London flight on June 3 to 5 can contact its ticketing offices or call centre for a full refund.

An SNP spokesperson said: “All of our thoughts are with those affected by the awful events in London”. I will attending the government’s emergency Cobra meeting later this morning.

It was not clear who might be responsible for the attack.

The attack came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up at a concert in Manchester on May 22, killing at least 22. The critical level means another attack could be imminent.