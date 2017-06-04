Luka Modric believes Real Madrid will dominate European football for some time

After Cristiano Ronaldo opened the match with a handsome goal, Mario Mundzukic leveled the match with the goal of the Champions League to make the score 1-1 at the break.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

“I didn’t expect that it was possible to defend this title, it is so hard to win it once”, he said.

But Madrid took control after the break, Casemiro and Marco Asensio scoring either side of Ronaldo’s second as Madrid claimed back-to-back UEFA Champions League crowns.

His first effort was his club’s 500th in the competition.

Interesting post? Please share! I’m very happy. An awesome season, we’ve won trophies.

Ronaldo was handed the Man of the Match award by his former manager Alex Ferguson, a reminder of his early years as a devastatingly quick winger at Manchester United, with whom he won his first Champions League final, and of course scored.

Barely had the celebrations died down from Ronaldo’s opener, than Croatian striker Mandzukic equalised in spectacular fashion with one of the great Champions League goals.

“We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality”.

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie”.

Real Madrid’s dream season ended with a bang in Cardiff after they deservedly won the Champions League final against Juventus – becoming the first team to defend the Champions League title, reports HNS on June 3, 2017.

“We have made more history, we are very happy to win the 12th”.

Having conceded three goals in the 12 matches to reach this final, Juventus, and Buffon, were beaten four times in just 90 minutes. The first half still belonged to the Italian winners who did not lose any chances of attacking. In the end we won, but they had a great game too, are a big club and will always be in my heart.

But, as with defeats to AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015, it was to be another loss for the Italy number one. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”. It’s an incredible season for me and my team-mates to win the double. I think this has been the best second half we’ve had to a season.