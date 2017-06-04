Lupita Nyong’o reviews Wonder Woman: ‘Fierce. Sensual. Just awesome.’

Still, while DC films have had bigger openings than Wonder Woman, the film is set to buck the trend of the movies experiencing steep drops in their second weeks due to negative reviews.

The choice of casting seems ideal with Gal Gadot, the actress who plays Wonder Woman, not just being the pretty face in the film but giving the character depth and emotion throughout the entirety of the movie as well.

Rucka talks to q guest host Gill Deacon about how the live-action adaptation carries on the legacy of the comic book characterization. Instead it chooses to deal with it in a more complex manner, allowing for the fact that men have both these qualities residing in them. “We’re here to try to carry forth something so attractive that she really brought into the world and we just want it to go into the future”. “It might be a $10 million movie or it might be a $200 million movie”. Until then, Jenkins told THR that she might direct a limited TV series, potentially starring Steve Trevor actor Chris Pine. However, the film’s success would seem to have solidified Wonder Woman’s future in the DC Cinematic Universe making a Wonder Woman sequel a very safe bet.

Either way, whether the next Wonder Woman movie is another period piece or takes place in a post-Justice League world, we’ll be first in line so long as Jenkins returns to direct. More information is expected to be released in the coming months – hopefully at San Diego Comic-Con – but for now, all of the studio’s focus is on Wonder Woman itself. We for one now can’t wait for JUSTICE LEAGUE, even if it is just to see this leading lady don her armour again.

Thoughtful and optimistic, Wonder Woman has lifted the DCEU out of its rut.

Wonder Woman shows us that true heroes still exist-the type of heroes who see the best in people and will stop at nothing to fight for the weak and the innocent.

DC has made it hard for fans to be excited about their movies.

Patty Jenkins, who’s been behind the camera for films like Monster, tells ABC Radio she’s been a superfan of the Wonder Woman character for years.