M student attacked after participating in ‘beef feast’

According to a TV report, Sooraj R, Phd student in Aerospace department, was attacked while he was having food at the hostel mess. The attackers, believed to be Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members, had allegedly issued death threats to all beef eaters on the campus, reported the Indian Express.

A student from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), who participated in the beef fest in protest against Centre’s ban on cattle slaughter, was allegedly attacked by a group of ABVP members in the college campus.

The PhD student identified as Sooraj on Monday participated was part of the group of at least 50 students protesting against the Centre government’s new rule on cattle trade that bans sale and purchase of the bovine animal for the goal of slaughter or religious sacrifice. He has been taken to Sankara Nethralaya, Nungambakkam, for treatment. “The group was led by Manish Kumar, a master’s degree student with the ocean engineering department”, said Manoj Parameswaran, a friend of Sooraj. He has severe nose bleeding and he is unable to open his right eye.

“This was a purely political move”, said Parameswaran.

Suraj, who helped organise the beef protest, reportedly went to the dean and informed him that the students would be holding the event. “Sooraj did not know this student so it was definitely not for personal reasons”.

The Director of IIT-M, Bhaskar Ramamurthy, denied knowledge of such an incident, despite a student of the institute being admitted in hospital over an incident that took place on campus. “We have not heard of such an incident”, Ramamurthy said. “We will look into the matter”.