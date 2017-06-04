Macon, Georgia honors rocker Gregg Allman at his funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter said he will attend music legend Gregg Allman’s funeral this Saturday in Macon, Ga.

Allman, who blazed a trail for many Southern rock groups, died May 27 at the age of 69 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, said Michael Lehman, the rock star’s manager.

A private memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m.at Snow’s Memorial Chapel.

When band members were in Macon, they used to hang out in Rose Hill Cemetery, where they wrote songs, Alan Paul wrote in the book “One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band“.

Rock legend Greg Allman was laid to rest on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Georgia.

Gregg Allman was buried next to his brother Duane, as well as founding bassist Berry Oakley, who also died in a motorcycle accident, just a year after Duane Allman’s death and a mere three blocks from the accident location. Earlier this week, Cher took to Twitter to say that it has been a “rough time” for the entire family in the week since Allman died after a battle with liver cancer, but it seems as though the pop superstar is having an especially rough time herself.

Carter says The Allman Brothers Band assisted his 1976 presidential campaign, helping draw bigger crowds than Carter got alone at the time.

Family, friends and fans attend Gregg Allman’s burial at Rose Hill Cemetery on June 3, 2017, in Macon, Georgia. At many concerts the Allman Brothers Band held for me, the people who attended would donate the ticket price to the campaign and then the federal government matched that amount. Allman was diagnosed with Hepatitis C years ago, received a liver transplant and had been suffering from further liver problems for quite some time.

David Bryant says he’s lived in the Macon area almost his entire life, and came to Grant’s to relive some of the “glory days”.

“Gregg Allman and the Allman Brothers just about put me in the White House”, Carter said.

The night before he passed away, Allman was able to listen to some of the tracks being produced for his final record, “Southern Blood”, Lehman said.