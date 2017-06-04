Macron denounces Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord

“Or in really entirely new transaction or terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people and its tax payers”.

Senator Ted Cruz commended Trump for putting American jobs first. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.

“Those in your administration advising you to stay in this fraudulent agreement were not elected; you were”.

The site’s overall despair regarding Trump’s call is particularly sharp in an article on one of the Antarctic’s most pronounced ice rifts to date, with Brian Kahn writing that “it’s the latest dreary news from the icy underbelly of the planet, which has seen warm air and water reshape the landscape in profound ways”.

The European Union’s top climate change official said Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord made it “a sad day for the global community”.

Mr Mackenzie, whose $119 billion Melbourne-based company has several shale oil and gas plants in the United States, said Australia and other countries should stay in the accord even if the world’s second largest carbon emitter withdrew because that was “better than nothing”.

Divisions within the White House ran deep, and the debate in some cases split junior staff from their bosses.

He called for the president to revise the pledge, end monetary contributions to the Green Climate Fund and use the country’s position in the agreement to push for initiatives that would protect US manufacturing and fossil fuels.

“President Trump’s courageous decision to exit the Paris Accord recognizes that the United States is not legally bound to an Obama-era agreement that set unrealistic emissions targets at the expense of billions of American taxpayer dollars without the approval of Congress”, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who joined nine other states in urging Trump to leave the agreement.

People in Trump’s orbit nonetheless suggested that Trump listened to people on both sides of the issue, and said the outcome did remain in doubt.

The UNFCCC also maintains a list of when each of the Paris Climate Agreement signatories signed up to the agreement, when they ratified it and when it went into force for each of them.

The US was one of 195 nations that agreed to the accord, a deal that former US president Barack Obama was instrumental in brokering.

Asked about Musk’s resignation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told “Fox News” that “anybody who read the agreement and understood it would realize that this was not really about climate, this was about US money going to other countries and it didn’t solve the climate problem”. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

Republican U.S. congressional leaders backed Trump.

Tim Cook of Apple reached out to the White House this week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has quit his role as one of Trump’s advisers. Syria and Nicaragua are the only other non-participants in the accord.

The White House said it would stick to United Nations rules for withdrawing from the pact.

Pelosi said that by walking away from the pact, Trump is abandoning America’s leadership in the fight against climate change and sending a strong message to the rest of the world to design clean energy solutions and create jobs elsewhere.

At last week’s Group of Seven summit in Italy, Trump was lectured about Paris’s value.

Dumping the accord will take several years to play out officially.

Mr. Trump told reporters on Thursday that the US will no longer contribute to the U.N. Green Climate Fund until a deal is worked out that he considers to be in the American people’s best economic interest.

In the end, those voices – inside and outside the administration – lost out.

“We are getting out”, Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

The SMC gathered expert reaction on Trump’s decision. Tillerson, Kushner and Ivanka Trump did not attend.

For now, Trump’s action hamstrings the Paris deal’s global reach and its goal of avoiding of a 3.6 degree Fahrenheit rise in temperatures that scientists predict will produce risky and irreversible climate change. “They can do whatever they want in 13 years, but not us”.