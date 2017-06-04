Macron draws ‘red line’ over Syria after meeting Putin

Hollande declared that he wouldn’t take part in the opening of the newly built Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center in the heart of the French capital and was only interested in talking about Syria.

Macron, in a press conference, standing right beside Putin, blasted Russia Today and Sputnik for carrying election “propaganda” during the recently held presidential elections, AFP Reported.

Even those men who have been released remain at risk as long as they remain in Chechnya, says Vinnichenko, because of the threat of “honor killings”. “Economic relations are growing”, said the Russian president.

Putin said the sanctions imposed on Russian Federation, which have seriously hurt trade with the European Union, had “in no way” advanced the prospects of a lasting peace.

While they pledged to work together on Syria, the disinformation campaign wasn’t the only sticking point in the pair’s meeting.

“The fight against terrorism is our absolute priority, it is the guiding principle of our action in Syria”, Macron told press in the Versailles palace, near Paris.

When Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons a year later, Obama did not intervene. Moscow has also protected him against United Nations security council votes over the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Macron said he was firm on other issues, too. He threatened twice to retaliate by force for the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The highly symbolic meeting in the sumptuous setting of the Palace of Versailles was aimed at defining the two leaders’ personal relationship after tension and mistrust during the French presidential election campaign and suggestions Russian Federation had sought to meddle in the French democratic process. “I will give no ground at all to that”. The message from.Russian Federation is, “nothing is happening, they are inventing it all, ‘” she said.

Putin called for the removal of the punitive measures, saying they won’t help to bring peace to Russia’s former Soviet neighbor. In 2012, Obama had said that “a red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized”, and that crossing such a line would change his thinking on military engagement.

On a bilateral level, the two leaders agreed to set up a Franco-Russian “forum of civil societies”, modelled on a similar Germano-Russian initiative, to foster dialogue between academics, business circles, and intellectuals.

“Peter the Great is a symbol of Russian Federation that wants to open to the Europe”, Macron noted, adding that the “friendship” and “dialogue” between the two countries had never ceased.

“I emphasized to President Putin…how important it is for France to respect all people, all minorities”, Macron said. “If Madame Le Pen asked to meet us, why would we want to refuse her?”

Coming so soon after an election in which the Kremlin was widely seen as backing Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen – with Putin hosting her during a surprise visit to Moscow – the encounter in Versailles will have an added personal edge.

Putin’s visit comes after the 39-year-old French centrist made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and at a G7 summit in Italy. But they had a courteous sparring match about the campaign events.

Despite failing to back up the accusations with any links or accurately attributed quotes, En Marche! squarely blocked RT journalists from Macron’s headquarters during the two rounds of the election, not responding to the accreditation requests from RT and RT France.

“That doesn’t mean that we tried to influence the results of the election”.

“Anyway, it is nearly impossible”, he said.

He said the meeting with Le Pen didn’t represent an attempt to sway the race.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) walks with French President Emmanuel Macron to a news conference at the Palace of Versailles near Paris.

