Macron in call to ‘make our planet great again’

“Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again”, Macron added.

Hailing the move as a “reassertion of America’s sovereignty”, the U.S. president had said the agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries in late 2015, “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other states”. “Seeking external reasons for domestic woes is by no means what the world’s largest economy should do”, it said.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. But according to some scientists, the U.S.’ highly symbolic exit from the climate accord could have severe repercussions, according to some experts. “For the sake of our country and our future, President Trump must quickly embrace the truth that climate change is real, and act on it – by supporting investments in clean energy technology that will create good-paying jobs and drive innovation, and by restoring American leadership in this massive global effort”.

The general trend of green, low-carbon and sustainable development advocated by the Paris Agreement coincides with China’s policy of promoting ecological advancement.

Trump was correct when he said the Paris deal economically damaged the U.S.at the expense of foreign competitors, who do not face the same constraints on their energy resources as America did under its terms. The agreement was signed by New York Governor M Cuomo, California Governor Edmund G Brown Jr and Washington state governor Jay R Inslee, as per the report.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s claim that Washington was open to re-negotiations.

Australia’s Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said Canberra remained on track to meet its Paris targets and USA withdrawal would not derail the deal. “I do believe we need a very strong policy when it comes to security and safety, of course, but I think there’s a way to have both”. It was the United States who set up the League of the Nations.

In Mexico, former President Vicente Fox criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said it strongly opposed Trump’s action and vowed that American mayors would continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Leaving the 2015 Paris accord would hardly translate into a substantial increase in new jobs as the fossil fuel industries were highly automated, Xinhua said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quit two of Trump’s business advisory councils, reports CNN. It’s time for Australia to follow the Pacific and stand with those on the frontlines of climate change.

With over 60 USA mayors and a dozen governors supporting the Paris agreement, many cities and states are threatening to maintain the US’s commitment to the accord even as Trump is pulling the nation out of it.