Macron names cabinet, supporters in key ministries

Paris: Newly-inaugurated French President Emmanuel Macron appointed a conservative prime minister on Monday, May 15, in a move to broaden his political appeal and weaken his opponents before parliamentary elections in June.

France’s youngest ever president has already attracted dozens of Socialist MPs to his side as he seeks to create a new centrist force in French politics that will marginalise the traditional parties of left and right.

Bruno Le Maire, candidate in last years primaries organized by the conservative The Republicans party, has become economy minister.

After naming Edouard Philippe Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron made known the names of the people who will make up the very first government of his quinquennium. To that end, Nicolas Hulot, a well-known environmentalist, was named as ecology minister.

Centrist Sylvie Goulard, a Member of the European Parliament, was given defence, while another centrist, leader of the Modem party and three-time presidential candidate, Francois Bayrou, has been appointed Justice Minister.

Edouard Phillippe is a trained lawyer and he is an author of political thrillers.

Philippe and Macron have much in common, with Philippe echoing the generational shift in French politics that the 39-year-old Macron embodies.

President Macron has said that he supports the French principle of secularism (laicite). She built a solid relationship with Macron’s predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, despite their political differences – notably with their joint effort to secure an accord to calm the fighting in eastern Ukraine in tense talks in Minsk, Belarus in 2015.

After a private meeting with his former mentor Hollande and his first speech as president, Macron headed up the rainy Champs Elysees in an army vehicle, waving to small crowds of wellwishers who gathered along the famed avenue.

“This shows Europe is the priority”, a French diplomatic source said of the fact that the foreign ministry portfolio does not usually officially include Europe.

Republicans secretary general, Bernard Accoyer, said Le Maire and Darmanin had been excluded from the party for accepting Macron’s outstretched hand and accused Macron of trying to “sew up the democratic debate” by poaching from his rivals.

Castaner, a Socialist who joined Macron’s movement a year ago, said “our political background will not prevent us to work smartly for France“.

The government appointments are part of a delicate balancing act Macron has to perform ahead of the mid-June legislative elections.

Whilst he is not from the president’s new centrist party, Mr Philippe may be able to garner support from the centre-right during President Macron’s parliamentary elections next month where Macron plans to put forward his economic reforms.