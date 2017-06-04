Macron says US interests hit by climate deal withdrawal, rules out renegotiation

Mr Trump cast the Paris agreements as a global conspiracy that damaged the United States’ economic prospects, but said the country may attempt to re-join the pact if he can secure a better deal.

Here are five things that could be affected by the decision.

Meanwhile, General Motors, the No. 1 USA automaker, said it would continue its commitment to “creating a better environment”.

The US also promised $3bn in aid to a United Nations fund to help poorer countries to tackle climate change problems.

The US President said he is seeking a “fairer deal” that would protect American workers. Utilities across the country are turning to cheaper natural gas and alternative sources.

For environmental activists, May’s demure words mark a retreat from Britain’s long-trumpeted position as a leader in the global fight against climate change.

WHITE HOUSE, citing a study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: “If all member nations met their obligations, the impact on the climate would be negligible”, curbing temperature rise by “less than.2 degrees Celsius in 2100”. The various Paris pledges by each nation were not actually enough to achieve that target.

Ford told CNBC the company believes “climate change is real, and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our vehicles and our facilities”.

She called Trump’s Rose Garden announcement “deeply disappointing”, but suggested the president is costing the USA a golden opportunity to profit from the inevitable growth of clean-tech initiatives around the globe.

“The United States can’t remain an energy leader if we aren’t even at the negotiating table”, said Sen.

She added: “The Paris Agreement is more important than just one country and with over 196 signatories it will continue to work towards a low carbon, sustainable future”.

Following Trump’s first overseas trip as president, which included North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G-7 summit meetings, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that Europe “really must take our fate into our own hands”.

But, the government will resist any attempt by other developed countries to push emerging economies to partly fill the gap that US’s probable exit causes in the worldwide effort under the agreement.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and Chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, urged Mr Trump to reconsider his “short-sighted” decision.

“Today’s decision by the Trump administration is shameful”, Johnson said in the statement.

The study makes worst-case assumptions that may inflate the cost of meeting USA targets under the Paris accord while largely ignoring the economic benefits to US businesses from building and operating renewable energy projects. “Together, we will stand by the Paris Agreement, we will implement the Paris Agreement”.

In 2013, GM signed a declaration joining other major companies arguing that responding to climate change was good business.

“This agreement is more about climate and more about others getting advantages”.

“The U.S. decision to leave the #ParisAgreement is a decision to leave humanity’s last chance of securing our childrens future on this planet”, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom tweeted. “Everybody who respects him, trusts him, voted for him, wishes for him to succeed, wants him to pull out”.

Referring to Trump’s idea of redrawing the 2015 accord, he said, in the French version, “we will not in any way renegotiate an agreement that is less ambitious” than the present one. “American leadership on this urgent challenge is needed now more than ever”. And a diminished USA role in research and development will mean opportunities elsewhere, he added.

Since the election, administration officials have labored to explain that Trump does not intend to insulate the USA from the rest of the world or leave allies in a lurch.

Washington state is also moving ahead with capping carbon emissions and requiring power plants and oil refineries to reduce emissions over time. “It’d be very, very expensive”, Oklahoma Sen. Our military leaders have long understood that increased starvation and drought caused by climate change is contributing to political instability across the globe – but it seems that our president does not. “They tend to think history is 10 years ago, and tend to think America’s leading role in the world is given and it’s going to be there for the rest of time and this is not going to happen”.

One benefit of the agreement was the priority it set for research and development of clean coal, and the administration’s decision to withdraw raises questions on whether industry will be able to get the federal funding it plans to seek for that research, according to Bohrer.

For more: Here’s what is in the accord, and here’s how the decision could affect the coal industry, the climate, USA global leadership, Trump’s public support and the US economy.