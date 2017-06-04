Macron to Trump: “Make our planet great again”

Mr Trump is playing to his constituency, saying: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“. “The United States has a seat at the table”.

And they warned the United States would be hardest hit – economically and diplomatically by the fallout. We have made tremendous progress. “We will reach out and reciprocate with nations that seek to achieve that”.

Justifying his decision to pull the USA out of the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump hit out at India and China, saying both benefited most from the pact while the U.S. was treated unfairly.

Environmentalists said Mr Trump’s decision condemned the world to a bleak future of rising sea levels and scarce resources by undermining an global consensus that climate change posed a threat to the world.

So far no countries have said they will follow Trump’s lead, which has been widely condemned, with China and Europe pledging to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of Trump’s decision to take the world’s second largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

“This is not a message to anyone in the world that America should be apologetic of its Carbon dioxide position”. Other nations have made clear that the deal is not open to renegotiation.

He echoed Trump’s attack on members of the agreement as having economic rather than environmental motives.

In an address that included the dark rhetorical flourishes of the campaign trail, he railed against nations that he said were using the accord to give themselves an economic edge over the US. She said he believes in clean air and water and a clean environment.

Trump aides refused to say Friday whether the president still believes climate change is a hoax.

While UN officials stress that it could take several years before there is a proper understanding of the implications of a United States withdrawal, they also say the deal was structured to require action at multiple levels of government, not just federal. But he added: “Measuring with precision, from my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”. And major companies have said they will carry on cutting emissions regardless of what the current White House incumbent thinks.

There is great danger, however, in leaving the responsibility for minimizing climate change-causing emissions, much of which come from the burning of oil and gas, to corporations, because they are focused on maximizing profits.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated. China and India, two of three largest polluters, and the European Union are already pledging to do more to prop up the deal and leave the United States out of it as it has abdicated its global leadership role. We’re supposed to get rid of ours.

Bloomberg has also urged U.S. cities, states and businesses to follow suit so that the country fulfils its commitments under the accord even though it has officially withdrawn from the pact.