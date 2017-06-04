Macron, tweaking Trump, says ‘Make our planet great again’

Japan said on Friday the decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate accord was “regrettable” and that climate change required a concerted effort by the whole of the global community.

The European Union’s top climate change official says President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris accord makes it “a sad day for the global community”.

“I have always advocated that Congress should have a transparent role in oversight and approval of these important matters, and just as President Obama overstepped by entering into this agreement without Congressional approval, this decision by President Trump is also a mistake”, Ms. Stefanik said.

If, like the federal opposition, you’re steadfastly opposed to putting a price on carbon pollution, you may view Trump’s Paris exit as one more excuse to pull back on Canadian efforts to address climate change.

“We are convinced that the implementation of the Paris Agreement offers substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”, the three leaders said.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move.

“Climate change is real”.

Before Trump announced his decision Thursday afternoon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters during a visit to Berlin that fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world, it said. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said he was disappointed, adding: “Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. Stateside developments, as well as actions by worldwide investment funds and other corporate entities will proceed notwithstanding either a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement or a potential end to the Clean Power Plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

“This is an insane move by this president”, California Gov.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination a year ago, said: “At this moment, when climate change is already causing devastating harm around the world, we do not have the moral right to turn our backs on efforts to preserve this planet for future generations”.

Globally, the shift to a low carbon economy was gathering pace, he said, with coal use in China and India slowing faster than expected, record levels of investment in renewables, and recent commitments by world leaders.

Indeed, Trump’s supporters cheered the decision, which marked the fulfillment both of his campaign promise to scrap the climate accord and his broader pledge to put American interests above all else. He has called climate change a hoax.

“How can President Trump look in the eye the people most affected, including the world’s poorest in the places most affected by climate change now, and those affected by increasingly frequent extreme weather in parts of the USA?”

Scientists said United States withdrawal from the deal could speed up the effects of global climate change, worsening heat waves, floods, droughts and storms.