Russian President Vladimir Putin has said allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election are “fiction” invented by Democrats to explain their loss. “Let’s fight for all the restrictions in the global economy to be scrapped”.

During the fraught election campaign, Macron’s camp banned two Russian news outlets – state-funded Sputnik news agency and RT TV channel – from having media access to his campaign headquarters, saying they were spreading propaganda rather than reporting real news.

Macron, whose country is part of a Western coalition that supports rebel groups and has accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using chemical weapons, said any further use of chemical weapons in Syria was a red line for France which would result in reprisals. Macron said fighting the Islamic State is an “absolute priority” and is a major reason to cooperate with Russian Federation.

Putin canceled a visit in October after Macron’s predecessor, Francois Hollande, said he would see him only for talks on Syria.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says he has received – and rejected – a request for information from the House intelligence committee as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s election meddling. Yet Macron stood firm, and he also warned Russian Federation against supporting further chemical attacks by the Assad regime in Syria.

Macron also took the bull by the horns on human rights, saying Putin had promised him “the whole truth” about an alleged crackdown on gay men in Russian-controlled Chechnya and warning he would be “vigilant” on the issue.

After the talks, Russian President Putin told reporters that he invited France’s new President Emmanuel Macron to come to Moscow.

Now, 300 years later, Macron will guide Putin through a new exhibition commemorating the historic diplomatic moment.

“I emphasized to President Putin. how important it is for France to respect all people, all minorities”, Macron told reporters during a news conference with Putin on Monday, CNN reported.

A tense atmosphere was, of course, to be expected after NSA Chief Mike Rogers confirmed that Russian Federation was behind what Macron claimed was a massive email hack of his campaign.

Macron’s government says it backs United Nations -mediated peace talks in Geneva.

Mr. Putin emphasised the need for Russian Federation and France to develop closer cooperation and strongly rejected accusations of meddling in the recent French presidential vote. Putin, who was standing by Macron as he said this, did not demur.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited France to set up a warmer relationship with the country.

“There is no proof of Assad using chemical weapons”.

Macron revealed he had spoken with Putin by telephone about Russian interference in the election shortly after his victory and that he had not brought the subject up again out of sheer pragmatism.

Macron greeted Putin with a firm handshake on a red carpet leading into the Palace of Versailles before both men walked inside.

After Moscow lost its bets in the French vote, the visit offers the Russian leader a chance to turn the page and try to establish ties with Macron as the Kremlin has struggled to mend a bitter rift in relations with the West.