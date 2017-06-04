Madras HC grants four week stay on cattle slaughter notification

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed for four weeks the Centre’s notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter, and sought its response to PILs which contended that the rules should have been approved by Parliament first.

A division bench of Justices M V Muralidaran and C V Karthikeyan granted stay on the implementation of the rules for four weeks and also directed the Joint Secretary to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the State Chief Secretary to file a counter. The petition also says that the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets impinges upon people's right to practice their profession or trade.

Choice of food is individual’s right, and no one has any right to dictate it to them, said the PIL.

A petition challenging the new rules which imposes restrictions on cattle trade was filed before the court.

Under the definition of cattle, the ministry has included cows, bulls, buffaloes, steers, heifers, calves, and camels.

The Left-led Kerala government has severely criticised the move saying it is undemocratic, and termed it as an effort to “further RSS agenda in the country” and said it would move court against the new rules. Vardhan noted that the rules were “very specific” and sellers and buyers had to ensure that cattle are not brought or sold in the markets for slaughter and an undertaking to this effect had to be obtained.

The new rules also prohibit establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any global border.

Talking about the killings by gau rakshaks, Mamata Banerjee told the media, “In the name of saving cows, they are killing farmers and dairy-men and most of such incidents are being reported from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh”.