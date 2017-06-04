Maharashtra health minister holds meeting after Zika reports from Gujarat

“No new cases or abnormalities have been reported in the recent past”.

Microcephelay is a birth defect linked to the disease.

Some of the earliest research following the Zika outbreak predicted microcephaly, when a baby’s head is abnormally smaller than expected, “might be just the top of the iceberg”.

First, Grubaugh explained, Miami is home to year-round populations of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the main species that transmits Zika virus.

It has also been stated that an alarming 340 expecting mothers have been affected by the Zika virus since 2016, even though the Orange County Health Department, Florida, refused to reveal any more details regarding the status of the women carrying the virus. A total of 33 of the 196 people tested for the new disease had immunity. No trade or travel restrictions have been placed on India yet.

Also, a 34-year-old woman delivered a baby at BJMC on 9 November and during her stay in the hospital she developed a low-grade fever after delivery. The agency estimates six of those cases were locally transmitted – meaning the infected person had neither left the country nor had sex with someone who had. Last year, much of the testing had to be done out of state, causing delays that left pregnant women in terror for weeks, who are eligible for free assessment tests.

Doctors also criticized the government’s decision. However several independent public health professionals have expressed concern over not informing the public after these cases were detected.

For information on preventing tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses, visit http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/vector.html, or contact Kelley Richardson, Public Health Educator at the Scotland County Health Department, 910- 277-2440.

“It is disturbing and raises a lot of ethical issues. That is the job of a sound public health policy”, Dasgupta said in the report. They were confirmed in January. The third and final case were found in the same month.

The medical journal Lancet has said 2.6 billion people living in parts of Asia and Africa could be at risk of Zika infection, based on analysis of travel, climate and mosquito patterns in those regions.

Andersen and Grubaugh hope these lessons from the 2016 epidemic will help scientists and health officials respond even faster to prevent Zika’s spread in 2017. All the global airports and ports have displayed signage providing information for travellers on Zika virus disease and to report if they are returning from any of the affected countries and suffering from febrile illness, the ministry said. The virus was more likely to reach a dead end than keep spreading. A positive RNA-NAT result on any sample confirms the infection of the Zika virus but a negative RNA-NAT result should be tested for IgM antibody (serological) in order to confirm the presence or absence of the infection.

Most were small and Zika has not previously been considered a major threat to human health. However, after these two cases, not a single sample tested positive, the release clarified.

“We checked if the patients travelled to these countries within the incubation period of the infection”, said Dr A.C. Dhariwal, director of National Centre for Disease Control, Scroll reported.

A journalist from the website who visited the Bapunagar area where the cases had been detected, reported that local people were angry that they were kept in the dark about the Zika virus.

Singh, however, parried questions by the media about why the community at large was not alerted.

The researchers found that one reason for the dead-ends was a direct connection between mosquito control efforts and disease prevention.

“If you don’t plan on having a child etc, it’s still your personal responsibility to make sure you don’t become a transmitter to somebody that does”, said Mayor Gimenez.

So why did the government delay the announcement?

This has been denied by representatives from the local government. About 80 percent of patients infected with Zika virus do not show any symptoms. “It will lose face internationally”, she adds.