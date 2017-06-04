Majestic Modric the key to Madrid’s Champions League final turnaround

“It’s very hard to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that”. Juve might have been rocked but they surged again, producing a superb team move at the end of which Mandzukic scored one of the great Champions League final goals.

And It was Ronaldo’s 600th career goal. This season has been fantastic again – we’ve won the league and the Champions League.

But the granite-like trio of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci cracked after Juventus had been the better side in a first half that ended 1-1.

Colombian star James Rodriguez’s future at Real Madrid has been in question for most of this season after he failed to become a regular under Zinedine Zidane. Casemiro’s deflected effort put Madrid ahead and Ronaldo then quickly ended the contest with his second of the night before substitute Marco Asensio capped the night late on.

In winning the Champions League for the second season running, and taking home the domestic La Liga title for the first time since 2012, this has been the most successful season of his career – and Real’s of the last decade.

Thousands of fans had gathered to watch the Champions League final on a giant screen in San Carlo Square.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have also won Madrid’s first La Liga and European Cup double since 1958 and Bale said it was just reward for all their hard work this season.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

“Zidane gave us a very positive halftime team talk and told us he really believed in us”.

He added: “It was a very balanced game in the first half”.

With Madrid playing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield and featuring no traditional wingers, the onus fell on Modric and Toni Kroos to occupy wider spaces. Juve played very well in the first half, created some opportunities, but in the second half Real Madrid were very impressive.

Ronaldo’s first came in the 20th minute when he swept in Dani Carvajal’s pull-back past Gianluigi Buffon.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.