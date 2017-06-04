Majority Believe Republican Health Care Law Fulfills Some of Trump’s Promises

When it comes to health care, Americans may be having buyer’s remorse.

The Senate has been working on a healthcare bill since the House passed its own last month, and Senate Majority Whip John CornynJohn CornynGOP senator: Healthcare deal unlikely this year Cornyn: Senate will repeal ObamaCare by “the end of July” GOP senator has “hard time believing” Senate will vote on healthcare by August MORE (Texas) said a bill would pass through the chamber by “the end of July at the latest”.

He added that the health care bill passed by the House about a month ago is “not a good plan” and was “dead on arrival” in the Senate, which plans to craft its own version.

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said Thursday he doesn’t expect the Senate to agree on a comprehensive plan to repeal and replace Obamacare by the end of the year.

Politico Pulse author Dan Diamond breaks down the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the impact of the GOP’s American Health Care Act.

The Kaiser poll is a stark reflection of those partisan differences.

The survey also finds that almost half of Americans say the quality of their health care and their ability to get insurance coverage will stay about the same if the House bill is adopted.

The division falls along party lines, with 78 percent of Democrats saying they approve of the Affordable Care Act and 67 percent of Republicans favoring the AHCA. About half of respondents (49 percent) have a favorable view of Obamacare, compared to the roughly three in ten Americans who view the AHCA favorably. That is up from 28 percent who said the same in December of past year. Seventy-four percent of those polled said that it is very likely or somewhat likely that Congress and President Trump will repeal Obamacare, with 15 percent responding that it is not too likely, and 9 percent saying it is not at all likely. Thirty-five percent it fulfilled none of his promises, while 40 percent said the bill fulfills some Trump promises.Only 4 percent said the GOP bill fulfilled all of the president’s promises, while another 10 percent said it delivered on most of his promises.Drilling down to Republicans, only 30 percent said the bill delivered on all or most of Trump’s health care promises.

There are two main answers to why republicans want these cuts made and are passing a bill they know and admit will take insurance away from millions of people who need it. For results based on subgroups, the margin of sampling error may be higher.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. NPR’s Alison Kodjak highlights the political danger for Republicans. For most of the AHCA’s reforms tested by the Kaiser poll, more said each made them less likely to support the law than more likely. No tax relief is offered for the middle class in the Republican bill. Many said their opinion was only somewhat favorable. GOP bill would scrap “micro-unions” MORE (Tenn.) would allow people live in states with no insurers on the exchanges to use their subsidies for other health plans.

“I know you were hoping for an “I hate Obamacare” story, but you won’t get that from me”, she wrote.

KODJAK: Now it’s nearly half. While it would reduce average premiums over time, it could also destabilize coverage for people with health problems in some states.The GOP measure would eliminate former President Barack Obama’s Medicaid expansion and limit future federal financing for that safety net program.

The bill is now being considered in the Senate, which is expected to make significant changes.

“The coverage gains we’ve seen are remarkable, that’s clear from hundreds of Virginians who’ve contacted me with stories”, Warner said.