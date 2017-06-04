‘Make our planet great again’: Macron trolls Trump over Paris climate agreement

Asked about Musk’s resignation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told “Fox News” that “anybody who read the agreement and understood it would realize that this was not really about climate, this was about US money going to other countries and it didn’t solve the climate problem”.

Miguel Arias Cañete, EU Commissioner of Climate Action & Energy, accused the United States of turning its back on efforts to save the planet.

West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said USA withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in US mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Mr Hamilton said. “I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the USA and for our planet“.

He’s said California’s economy is proof that combating climate change isn’t the economic deadweight Trump suggests.

It was also consistent with his pledge during the US presidential election campaign to withdraw from the global climate treaty.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also hailed Trump’s decision after last week leading a 10-state coalition in urging the current administration to withdraw from the agreement.

Trump’s announcement drew condemnation from far and wide, with world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voicing their disappointment, and business leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein also expressing their disgruntlement.

He suggested Trump doesn’t live in reality, and even referenced the President’s push of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic at a recent North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

“We just watched a very little man give a very scary speech”, he said.

Gore, who has made two documentaries advocating climate change action, said in a statement, “Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. He’s such an uneducated man”.

During the announcement, he said he would be willing to consider re-entering the accord if his administration can renegotiate terms in a way he would consider more fiscally beneficial for the United States.