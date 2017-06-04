Malaysia Airlines cockpit attacker checked out of psychiatric facility day before flight

Those passengers held the man on the floor “with eight feet” on his head, back and legs, and hog tied him as the flight turned around the returned to Melbourne Airport.

Abdul Aziz said, it was not a hijack, the passenger tried to enter the plane’s cockpit and he claimed to have bomb but it was not a bomb it was a powerbank.

Sri Lankan man Manodh Marks, 25, who has been living in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong on a student visa, is accused of threatening to blow up the plane.

Malaysia Airlines said it was investigating the incident and all baggage from the flight had been re-scanned by Australian security officials before being forwarded to new flights for the passengers.

Flight MH128, which departed from Melbourne airport at 11.11pm local time and was scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur at 5.28am.

The plane was forced to run around and land in Melbourne following the incident on Wednesday night.

Leoncelli told Fairfax media that he was holding a “giant black object” on his hand, which police later said was a bluetooth speaker or something similar.

“Counter-terrorism response and protocols kicked in. for us that meant having the plane isolated, and as soon as practicable, getting the passengers off the plane safely and dealing with the offender”, Ashton said.

While passengers were thankful to have the situation contained, some expressed concern at the 90-minute delay post-landing as the airplane taxied to a location far from the terminal.

The 337 passengers were taken back to the terminal and they and their bags were rescreened before joining other flights to the Malaysian capital.

Police superintendent Tony Langdon said the flight crew also played a part in tackling the man.

“He was saying, ‘I’m going to the blow the f-ing plane up!”

“All of a sudden, someone has him in a chokehold and got his arm behind his back and the other guy eventually choked him and he passed out”, Lodge said.

He was charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats.

“We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were quite heroic”, he said.

Australian authorities have started an investigation and passengers are being interviewed about the incident.

Melbourne Airport was disrupted by the incident for several hours, with inbound flights diverted and airfield operations suspended, according to the 24-hour aviation monitoring website Flight Radar.