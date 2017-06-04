Malaysia Airlines flight turns back after bomb threat

The plane landed safely and the man was apprehended by airport security, said Malaysia Airlines, which is still recovering from two major airline disasters in recent years.

Police said passengers were speaking to investigators, adding: “There appears to be no imminent threat to passengers, staff or public and the investigation is ongoing”.

Passengers on board the aircraft said they feared for their lives when Marks rushed towards the cockpit shouting that he wanted to “blow the plane up”.

“He was taken out of the plane handcuffed by Australian security officers”.

Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport was briefly closed during the incident but has since reopened, airport authorities said.

In a live press conference in Victoria Police’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, he said the Sri Lankan man was carrying a plastic bag containing a music speaker, and had allegedly demanded to enter the cockpit, saying he had an explosive device with him.

People seated in the front rows were then forced to spend the rest of the flight back to Melbourne with the suspect lying next to their feet.

During a press briefing Thursday, Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police Graham Ashton said police initially treated the incident as terror related.

Passenger Scott Lodge told Australian Associated Press that the man grabbed a flight attendant by the arm and she screamed out for help.

The authorities believe the incident to be unrelated to Islamist terrorism.

Photographs on Twitter taken by passengers show heavily armed police boarding the plane after its return to Melbourne.

Manodh Monaragala Marks was arrested for trying to enter the cockpit of Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 is driven into the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne June 1, 2017.

Malaysia Airlines would like to stress that at no point was the aircraft “hijacked”.

“He ran down the back aisle and three great Aussie heroes wrestled him to the ground and totally immobilized him”, Andrew Leoncelli, a former Australian rules football player, told the BBC.

“I certainly appreciate when you are on a plane in that situation one minute could seem like an hour”, he said.

“We do believe that he suffers from mental illnesses and the investigation is ongoing in relation to that”, Langdon said. “If there was an explosive device. the sudden removal of the passengers could cause difficulty”.

“I don’t think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been”, he said.