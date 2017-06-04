Malaysians, Indonesians, fighting alongside IS-linked rebels in Marawi

The Maute, Abu Sayyaf and other small hardline groups are not interested in negotiating peace and have in recent years looked to IS to help them. Militants called in reinforcements and were able to overpower government forces, leading to Hapilon’s escape.

As president, Duterte said he has the powers under Article VII, Section 18 of the 1987 Constitution to declare martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus.

Marquez was at a checkpoint where soldiers were checking residents fleeing the violence and spotted a woman peering from under a tarpaulin and took several quick pictures.

Those who are arrested or detained cannot be charged beyond the period of three days, nor can civilians be tried in military tribunals, she said.

Romeo Enriquez said there may have been confusion because his predecessor in Malabang, Lanao del Sur, a town near Marawi, was killed in the fighting Tuesday, although he was not beheaded.

“I saw two jets swoop down and fire at rebel positions repeatedly”, Alexander Mangundatu, a security guard, told The Associated Press in Marawi as a plume of black smoke billowed from a distant commercial area that was hit.

Attack helicopters were streaking low over Marawi on Monday, firing rockets at militant hideouts, as heavily armed soldiers went house to house in search of fighters.

The city of Illigan, some 38 km away from Marawi, was meanwhile overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown, with authorities saying they were anxious that Maute fighters were blending in with the displaced and could launch attacks.

“They have been sending us text messages, calling our hotline, requesting us to send rescue teams but we can not simply go to areas which are inaccessible to us”, Adiong told AFP. The province is a stronghold for the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to so-called Islamic State (IS).

President Duterte imposed Martial Law across Mindanao Tuesday, hours after gunmen loyal to the Islamic State rampaged through this city in response to a raid on one of their safe houses.

In what was intended as a joke, Duterte said the victim was “beautiful” and as mayor of Davao city where the riot took place, he should have been first in line.

Zia Alonto Adiong, a local politician who is coordinating efforts to get people out of the city, said there were bodies of dead civilians in Marawi.

“People they consider as infidels, whether Christians or Muslims, are also targets”, he said.

When asked about fears of civilians being bombed, Padilla told reporters that air strikes would be done with precision, but said bombings would continue in whichever areas the fighters were hiding. “We have to finish this”.

“Latest information indicates that about 75 percent of Marawi City has been infiltrated by lawless armed groups composed of members of the Maute Group and the ASG”, Duterte said.

Philippine media report that battle is led by local commander of Aby Sayyaf militant group Isnilon Hapilon (also known as Abu Abdullah al-Filipini) who heads ISIS in Philippines.

All these groups are inspired by the IS group, but, so far, there is no sign of significant, material ties.

Ano also said foreign fighters were believed to be inside, but he was more cautious.

Troops found homemade bombs, grenades, combat uniforms and passports of suspected Indonesian militants in the camp, the military said.

While it can not be denied that there were tragic stories during martial law under the late president Ferdinand Marcos, does it mean Filipinos should fear President Duterte’s declaration?