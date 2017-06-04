Man arrested in Rusholme as police investigate Manchester Arena bombing

Greater Manchester Police made its 17th arrest Friday in connection with the May 22 Manchester Arena suicide bombing, police announced Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old was caught by officers on Cheetham Hill Road late last night (3rd June).

The man was arrested in the inner-city Manchester neighborhood of Rusholme.

The new arrest follows the evacuation Friday afternoon of an area in Rusholme after police identified a auto they said “may be significant to the investigation“.

12 men are still in custody for questioning.

“This is potentially a significant development in the investigation”, Det.

A Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called to the area on Friday and forensics officers were also at the scene.

“Two large-scale events will be taking place less than a mile away from each other”, Stuart Ellison, chief superintendent of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said in a statement.

The announcement comes the day after shops, homes and student halls were evacuated as anti-terror police swooped on a vehicle believed to be linked to the suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

As part of the investigation, authorities are also asking the public to help track down a blue suitcase Abedi was seen with in the days leading up to the attack. What we still need to understand is if he had any of the bomb parts in his possession before he went out of the country, this is why we are tracking his movements so carefully.

A local hospital remained working as usual and even managed to host a visit by Prince William, who met with children wounded in the attack.