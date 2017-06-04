Man at Trump hotel mentioned McVeigh in message

Police intercepted Moles and saw a Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle in plain view inside his vehicle, later finding a Glock 23 pistol in the glove compartment along with, reportedly, about 90 rounds of ammunition.

The father of two is facing federal weapons charges, including unlawful possession and unlawful transport of a firearm, after local police found him at the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday.

Moles was also said to have been practicing medicine, Pennsylvania records showed that he had renewed his license in October 2016.

He was not licensed to carry a gun in the District of Columbia, which has strict firearms laws, authorities said.

It was the federal offense that seemed to sow some confusion.

Upon hearing about the agreement, the judge said: "There would've been a basis to hold him". Moles told investigators he once wrote a term paper on McVeigh.

He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham, the police swung into action after it received a tip from the Pennsylvania State Police at about 12:30 a.m claiming the suspect identified as Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania will be at the hotel and was armed.

The court documents describe Moles as a recovering alcoholic and marijuana addict suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the authorities, Moles, 43, is an emergency room physician living in Ediboro, Pennsylvania. Friedman said the alleged crimes were “committed under concerning circumstances”.

Dr. Bryan Moles was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities say he had several guns in his possession and was acting suspiciously.

Dorian Adamik, the police chief in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, said the department got a call from a resident about Moles on Tuesday night.

Police say the messages stated he was heading for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.in Washington, D.C. He allegedly spoke to police about the fact that he was traveling with guns, saying he brought the rifle so that a friend could customize it for his son. Moles is also a Navy veteran, serving from 1992-2006. Moles served in the reserves until 1996 as part of a surgical battalion. He did spend some time with Saint Vincent hospital but has not worked at the facility since 2013.

Moles repeatedly talked about McVeigh and Rudolph, an antiabortion and anti-gay activist who committed a string of bombings, including one at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, which killed one person and injured more than 100.