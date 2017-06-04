Man Utd offer Barcelona target Herrera double-your-money contract

Spanish giants Valencia have reportedly earmarked Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera as one of their main targets this summer.

The 27-year-old was a pivotal figure for Jose Mourinho this past season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing 11 assists while also playing a fundamental overall role in midfield.

Valencia manager Marcelino is fully aware of Herrera’s qualities, having worked with him at Real Zaragoza, and is determined to press ahead with the move.

Marcelino will ask owner Peter Lim to try and facilitate a move for Herrera, and at least test the resolve of United, who are unlikely to sell now that they have secured Champions League football after toppling Ajax in the Europa League final.

United are already said to have rebuffed Los Che’s bid and insist that the player is not for sale, while Herrera himself recently stated that he wants to “keep improving” and make the United fans “proud”.

According to The Sun in a bid to ensure Herrera remains at Old Trafford the club will offer the Spain global a new four-year deal worth £180,000-a-week – a package that would double his current wages.

