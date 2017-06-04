Man with assault weapon arrested inside Trump hotel in DC

A man with an AR-15 assault rifle, a 40-caliber handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition was arrested at President Donald Trump’s namesake hotel in Washington early Wednesday morning after a tipster warned police, authorities said.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested inside the hotel, police said.

After he checked into the hotel about 30 minutes later police said they found in his auto an assault-style rifle, a Glock 23 pistol and 90 rounds of ammunition in Moles’ vehicle.

During a almost three-hour-long standoff, Pettigrew pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol at officers and said “shoot me, shoot me”, the department said in the affidavit.

Moles’ vehicle was parked near a valet attendant, and the weapons were reportedly visible from the outside.

Edinboro Police Chief Jeff Craft said by telephone that Moles had no criminal record in his hometown, a suburb of Erie, Pennsylvania in the northwestern corner of the state, and was not known to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Peter Newsham gave a news conference where he explained that authorities “averted a potential disaster here in our nation’s capital”.

The police say the 43-year-old Dr. Moles left a gun inside his auto open to plain view.

Newsham added that Moles was being interviewed, and that he was cooperating with police. The caller told police Moles was headed to D.C. with guns, a motive not clear.

A man was located at the hotel, while a “semi-automatic assault style rifle” and a handgun were found in a vehicle. Federal authorities, including the Secret Service, are involved in the investigation.

“The secret service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel security staff”, the statement said.

Washington, D.C. police arrested Moles charging him with carrying a pistol without a license and was taken to First District for processing.

A hotel spokeswoman confirmed the person arrested was a guest at the luxury hotel and had been “behaving suspiciously”.

“Everyone around here goes shooting”, said one cousin.

Posts on Moles’ Facebook page indicate he’s a Trump supporter.