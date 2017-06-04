Manchester Benefit: Black Eyed Peas, Little Mix & More Added To All-Star Lineup

Fans hoping to snap up the £40 One Love Manchester tickets shared screengrabs of the Ticketmaster website crashing on Twitter.

This Sunday night 2FM are teaming up with the European Broadcasting Union and RTÉ to air Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert live from Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket ground.

The remaining 35,000 tickets available to the general public sold out in 20 minutes.

The listing was taken down shortly after being seen by the Press Association.

Registration to apply for the free tickets has been extended for those who were at last week’s event when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 people and injuring dozens of others as fans left the venue.

Those who attended the 22 May concert had been offered free tickets to Sunday’s event – but many could not get them.

“Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made”, said Ticketmaster.

Some tickets to the concert were being resold on secondary ticketing sites and on eBay, but organizers were working to void those ticket.

Little Mix and popstar Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande and a list of huge names for the popular “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday.

The gig will feature some of the biggest music stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That.

An eBay spokesperson said: “We don’t allow the sale of any type of ticket on eBay so these will be removed automatically”.

The Let Me Love You crooner will return to Manchester this weekend to raise funds for the families of the victims of the Manchester attack. After the attack in Manchester which took place after the performance of Ariana Grande, the singer chose to react. It has also been confirmed that all survivors of the atrocity will get free tickets to the show.

The show will also be broadcast on BBC Television, and on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks.