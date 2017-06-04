Manchester benefit concert to go on despite London attack

Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Ariana Grande’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, announced on Sunday, June 4, that her One Love Manchester benefit concert will continue as planned despite the London terror attack. It will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

In the U.S., Freeform will also carry it live on TV and many local ABC stations will air a one-hour highlight show following game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear about last night’s horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident”.

Apart from Ariana Grande, pop stars Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan are all confirmed to perform.

Grande surprised young fans injured in last month’s attack with a visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday. He called the event a “statement that hatred and fear will never win”. “Absolutely Heartbreaking”, and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne shared a message on Instagram alongside a photo of the police’s guidelines for reporting terrorist attacks, advising, “Run, Hide, Tell”.

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”.

Ariana Grande returned to the United Kingdom on Friday ahead of the benefit concert and went to visit fans injured in the attack in hospital.

She had just left the stage May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the arena as people were streaming out of the venue.

Braun adds, “We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly”.