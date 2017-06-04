Manchester bomb police seize ‘significant’ vehicle in Rusholme

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi met with members of an ISIS unit in Libya linked to the November 2015 terrorist attack that killed 130 victims and wounded hundreds more, a new report states.

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a auto that might be “significant” in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

In a statement, officers confirmed that the man has been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. The 24-year-old was arrested after the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team were scrambled to a white Nissan Micra parked close to Devell House.

Earlier Ariana Grande arrived in the United Kingdom, ahead of Sunday’s benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The duo, who were among those arrested by police in the aftermath of the bombing and since been released without charge, say they did not know about their cousins extremist views and that he may have been radicalised overseas.

The singer shared a picture of herself and a youngster in her hospital bed with her 107 million Instagram followers, captioned simply with a heart.

The concert, titled One Love Manchester, will be broadcast live.

“I think they are getting people out of there section by section”.

“Jaden was sitting, watching television when Ariana came into her room”.

Authorities have released new CCTV images of Salman Abedi, the Manchester bomber, walking through the streets of the city in an attempt to track his movements prior to the attack.

Police were also interested in “who may have had access to the vehicle or who may have gone to and from it”.

Meanwhile, about 600 stewards will be on duty at Sunday’s Ariana Grande benefit concert, according to Greater Manchester’s police chief, who said security on leaving music events and football matches would have to be reviewed.