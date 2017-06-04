Manchester bomb probe police make 18th arrest

According to a retired European intelligence chief, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Abedi communicated with the unit in Libya by either using disposable phones or through an intermediary in Germany or Belgium. Abedi himself had returned from Libya, known to be a hotbed of IS activity, four days before carrying out the bombing.

The insider added: “They indoctrinate teenagers at this school and then the terrorist recruiters take their pick”.

The Battar unit was formerly located in Syria, but several of the fighters relocated to Libya, as Libya is the country from where they originally hailed.

British security forces believe he was radicalised in Manchester, and that he worked alone in committing his atrocity.

Nathaniel Barr, a terrorism analyst at Valens Global who is an expert in virtual plotters, said in similar Isil suicide bombings evidence has been found of communications between the attacker and an invisible plotter miles away from the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said Sunday the man was let go without being charged with a crime.

The man was arrested on suspicion of terror offences at around 9pm at the Texaco garage, which is about ten minute walking distance from the arena.

Of the 17 arrests since the attack on 22 May, 11 men aged between 18 and 44 remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences and six others have been released without charge.