Manchester bomber connected to group of young Libyan men

In London, Lew Lukens, the acting USA ambassador, also promised that “appropriate steps will be taken” following an investigation of the leaks.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the United States is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, May’s spokesman said.

The star immediately flew home to the USA following the atrocity but has revealed plans to return to the city to meet those affected and raise funds for the victims and their families.

British police lifted the ban in less than 24 hours, but only after Prime Minister Theresa May personally confronted President Trump in Brussels, where both leaders are attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokeswoman did not comment to CNN on the New York Times’ photo publication.

British-born Salman Abedi, 22, blew himself up on Monday night at the packed Manchester Arena at the end of Grande’s concert, attended by thousands of children and teenagers, killing 22 people and injuring 64.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”.

University dropout Abedi, 22, grew up in a Libyan family that reportedly fled to Manchester to escape the now-fallen regime of Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Abedi passed through Istanbul on his way to Europe, Turkish security officials told Reuters, but said they had no records of him entering Syria during his travels as had been suggested on Wednesday by the French interior minister.

Britain remains on a “critical” security level, indicating that officials believe another attack may be imminent.

Rudd said the “element of surprise” in the police and security service measures could be compromised by information being released too quickly.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the eight suspects detained so far were “significant” arrests and said the searches will take several more days to complete. Other details also surfaced first because of leaks in Washington.

Music fans were targeted at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the worst terrorist attack on British soil since the July 7 bombing in London in 2005.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham slammed the move, reportedly telling the United States ambassador to the UK that the breach “troubles me”.

“I think he saw children – Muslim children – dying everywhere, and wanted revenge”. The National Health Service said 75 people were hospitalized. Trump, in Brussels, ignored two questions from journalists on whether Britain can trust the US with sensitive information.

British officials said Abedi had been on the radar of the intelligence community before the massacre.

Libyan authorities, who are questioning Abedi’s parents and siblings, claimed he made a final phone call to his mother on the eve of the attack, in which he said: “Forgive me”.

“Having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world”, he said.

Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.