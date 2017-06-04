Manchester bombing: Britain reduces threat level from critical to severe

Police said that two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Abedi had transited through Istanbul airport ahead of carrying out the attack. The Times, without specifying the source, said British authorities provided access to photos of materials found at the scene. Dozens were also wounded in the incident.

The GMP also warned late Wednesday of fraudulent online fundraising for the families of the victims, and pointed Twitter users to a legitimate JustGiving page.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation but the national threat level remains critical – meaning another attack may be imminent.

Tripoli – Suspected Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi had expressed a desire to avenge the killing of a friend in the British city in 2016, a source close to his family said on Thursday.

“It is very clear that this is a network we are investigating”, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Nearly 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to guard key locations around the United Kingdom, including Buckingham Palace, to free up armed police to conduct extra patrols. She said she thought he was driven by America’s military attacks in the Middle East.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was allegedly a member of the al-Qaida-backed Libyan Islamic Fighting group in the 1990s, according to a former Libyan security official, Abdel-Basit Haroun. However, the official added that the attacker had on several occasions in the past used Istanbul as a transit for flights between Libya and Europe.

It is not known who has been leaking the information or where they work. Jomana Abedi said in an interview that her brother was kind and loving and that she was surprised by what he did on Monday.

Photographs from the investigations published by American newspapers showed remnants of blue material – which the New York Times reported came from a Karrimor rucksack carried by Abedi.