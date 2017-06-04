Manchester Bombing: Trump Pledges to “Get to the Bottom” of Media Leaks

As more children were named among the 22 victims of Monday’s massacre, the suicide bomber’s father and brother were arrested in Libya and British police arrested a seventh person in connection with the investigation.

Whitehall officials have moved to stem criticism over the failure of Britain’s intelligence services to prevent Tuesday night’s suicide bombing in Manchester, by revealing new details about the extent of the threats facing the UK.

The Greater Manchester Police have stopped sharing information with United States security agencies after leaks on the Manchester terror attack to the media by American officials raised hackles in London, amid fears that they may have undermined investigations.

In Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square, where a sea of floral tributes grows by the hour, a crowd sang “Don’t Look Back in Anger” – a song by the Manchester band Oasis.

The source said MI5 is managing around 500 active investigations, involving some 3,000 subjects of interest at any one time, the Press Association reported. He said that while Abedi’s family was well-known and respected ” and his father even used to perform the call to prayers during the many years he lived in Manchester ” Abedi himself was an unsociable young man who didn’t regularly attend mosque or community gatherings.

Abedi was a British national from Manchester, born to Libyan parents.

In a speech Thursday in Berlin, former U.S. President Barack Obama condemned the bombing, saying it was “a reminder that there is great danger and terrorism and people who would do great harm to others just because they’re different”.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an event in Berlin, said the pair were “heartbroken”, while Trump told fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders the attack was “savage” and “barbaric”.

The magazine also reports that British police informed their German counterparts Abedi had received paramilitary training in Syria.

“There was a sermon about anti-Daesh (IS) and he stood up and started calling the Imam – ‘You are talking bollocks, ‘” said Ramadan.

He said he heard that Salman’s father took the son’s passport away amid concerns about his son’s close ties to extremists and criminals, but had no proof of that. “I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed”, Grande wrote.

In her first substantive comments since Monday’s attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, Grande hailed the compassionate spirit of her fans and vowed not to give in to divisions.

That assertion clashed with information provided to Libyan authorities by Abedi’s brother Hashim and his mother, who was also brought in for questioning in Tripoli.

Manchester is home to one of Britain’s largest Libyan communities. She later canceled several concerts scheduled in London and Europe through June 5.