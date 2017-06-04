Manchester police find ‘significant’ auto

Police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing evacuated an area of the city yesterday after finding a auto which they say “may be significant to the investigation”.

Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson said: “This is potentially a significant development in the investigation”.

Abz, 21, told the BBC: “For people who have seen it as a big network we were involved in, it was nothing like that”.

Officers have now found a auto on Devell House, near Banff Road in Rusholme, which they believe “may be significant” to the investigation.

As a precaution, people were being evacuated from the nearby Ronald McDonald House, which offers accommodation for families with children who are being treated in the hospital.

Prince William has met with police officers who responded the suicide bombing in Manchester, offering gratitude for the help of those first on the scene of the May 22 attack that killed 22.

Salman Abedi appears on CCTV footage before the attack on May 22. A local hospital remained working as usual.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims”.

Police say this blue suitcase was with the Manchester bomber in the days before the attack, but was not used in the blast.

Abedi left the United Kingdom on April 15, police said, and he purchased parts for his homemade bomb after arriving back in the country on May 18.

“This is why we are tracking his movements so carefully”.

Salman Abedi, who was born in Britain to Libyan parents, is believed to have returned from a trip to Libya a few days before he carried out the attack.

Earlier this week, officers raided an address in the Banff Road area of Rusholme following a public tip-off.

“We need the public’s help in this”.

The release of the images came as Abedi’s cousins acknowledged that they were traumatised by last week’s attack at the Manchester Arena.

Up to ten men remain in custody following the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena where U.S. singer Ariana Grande was performing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anti-terror hotline anonymously on 0800 789321 or send images and footage to police by visiting the UK Police Image Appeal website.