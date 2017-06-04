Manchester Police release man arrested after concert blast

As is stands 17 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which six people have since been released without charge.

Bomb disposal experts were in Rusholme, and a 100-metre cordon was put in place after Greater Manchester police described the auto as “potentially significant” to its investigation.

A source said Abedi was connected to the ISIS-affiliated Katibat al-Battar al-Libi – a group believed to have perpetrated horrific attacks in Paris that left 129 people dead.

A 100m cordon was put in place when the vehicle was discovered near Banff Road, where suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days before the attack on Manchester Arena.

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a auto that might be “significant” in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man last night in Rusholme on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

Bomber Salman Abedi’s father and brother are also in detention in Libya, where authorities say the two brothers were both part of the ISIL which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes and workplaces while bomb disposal experts examined a white Nissan Micra, before it was towed away.

Meanwhile, a tribute concert has been held for victims of the Manchester attack.

The singer visited some of her injured fans still being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Concertgoers were defiant ahead of Friday evening’s concert which was heavily policed.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

“There remain a number of things that concern us about his behavior prior to the attack and those of his associates which we need to get to the bottom of”, Greater Manchester Police spokesman Russ Jackson said in a statement.